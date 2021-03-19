Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $88.29 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

