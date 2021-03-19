Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Entegris worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Entegris by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.61 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

