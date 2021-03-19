Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

