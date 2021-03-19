Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.06 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of CareDx worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

