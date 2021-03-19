Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.56 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

MTCH opened at $147.14 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

