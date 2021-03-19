Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.41 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $221.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.