Nordea Investment Management AB Has $12.45 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $363.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.34 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

