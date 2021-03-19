Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

