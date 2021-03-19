Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.06.

AVB stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

