Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.68 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,406,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

