Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.22 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

