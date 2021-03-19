Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Vipshop worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Vipshop stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

