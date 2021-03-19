Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.61 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $13,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $200.01 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

