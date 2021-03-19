Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.85 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

