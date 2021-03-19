Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

