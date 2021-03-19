Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

