Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

