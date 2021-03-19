Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,218,843. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.