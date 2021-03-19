Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,569 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

