Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 20,172 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

