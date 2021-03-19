Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 20,275 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $65,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 325,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

