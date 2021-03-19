Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 228,077 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.40% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 355,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after purchasing an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.