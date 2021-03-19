Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 24,390 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Loews worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Loews by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $52.86 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $757,274 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

