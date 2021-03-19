Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 25,896 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

