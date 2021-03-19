Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 5,763 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after purchasing an additional 155,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

