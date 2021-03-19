Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,001 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

