Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 365,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE:BE opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,455 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.