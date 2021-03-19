Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,606 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in China Mobile by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

