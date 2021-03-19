Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $188.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.