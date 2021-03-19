Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

MU opened at $89.82 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

