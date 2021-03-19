Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Medpace worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $160.95 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

