Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AIG stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

