Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Winnebago Industries worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

