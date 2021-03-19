Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,281 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,870 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of First Solar worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,838 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

