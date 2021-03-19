Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,366 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after purchasing an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 581,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of TSN opened at $76.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.