Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,873 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,116 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.