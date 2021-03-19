Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 711 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 90,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.17 and its 200-day moving average is $310.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.