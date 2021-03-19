Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,665 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of NeoGenomics worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.