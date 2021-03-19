Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 860 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $288.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.