Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $431.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,434. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

