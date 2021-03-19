NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €42.56 ($50.07) and last traded at €42.56 ($50.07). Approximately 131,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.78 ($49.15).

NOEJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.80 ($48.00).

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 733.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

