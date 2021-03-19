Norman Payson Sells 5,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,439,390.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00.

PGNY opened at $46.03 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

