Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
OTCMKTS NECB opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
