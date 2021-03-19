Northeast Investment Management Sells 20,975 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

