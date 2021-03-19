Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,164 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Amedisys worth $87,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.15 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.58 and its 200 day moving average is $264.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.