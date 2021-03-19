Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,825 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Landstar System worth $77,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $166.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

