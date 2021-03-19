Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $78,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $73.29.

