Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,164 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Repligen worth $78,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.