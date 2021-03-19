Northern Trust Corp Buys 49,053 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of Trip.com Group worth $80,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

