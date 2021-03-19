Northern Trust Corp Buys 518,678 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of American Airlines Group worth $81,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

